Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Mary Ann Droege

Ft. Wright - Mary Ann Droege (nee Atwood) 90 years of age, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Madonna Manor with her loving family by her side. Mary was the loving wife of Joseph R. Droege. Loving mother of Donna M. Soward (Ken), Michael J. Droege (Denise), Mary Kay Young, Mark A. Droege (Beth), and Joseph W. Droege. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00am until 10:00am at St. Augustine Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am. Entombment will be at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorial Donations can be made to: St. Augustine Church Capital Campaign 1839 Euclid Avenue, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019
