Mary Ann Ervin
Mary Ann Ervin died on May 19, 2020 at the wonderful age of 90. She was a beloved mom, sister, grandma and great-grandma. Mary Ann was a hard worker. She was a graduate of La Salette Academy and later went on to serve almost 20 years at Dr. Timothy Perkins office as a Front Office Manager, a position from which she retired. Mary Ann loved reading. She was a long time and constant member of a book club. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and a little gossip never hurt. Mary Ann's memory will continue with those that survive her; children, Rob Ervin, Polly (Robert) Huggins; brothers, William (Elsie) Woeste and Robert Woeste; grandchildren, Savannah (Cameron) Ruehr, Morgan Huggins, Tanner Huggins, Delaney Ervin, Caleb Ervin and Olivia Ervin and great-grandson, Wyatt Ruehr. Mary Ann now joins in death her beloved mother, Anna Pauline Woeste; sister-in-law, Trudy Woeste, cousin and best friend Betty Gail White; many other cousins and friends. A service for Mary Ann will be held at the family's convenience. Please consider a donation to the institution who took amazing care of Mary Ann, Hospice of the Bluegrass 7388 Turfway Rd, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be made at linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 24, 2020.