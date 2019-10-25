Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Mary Ann "Vogie" Frye

Mary Ann "Vogie" Frye Obituary
Mary Ann "Vogie" Frye

Frye, Mary Ann "Vogie" (nee Vogelpohl), loving mother of Annie (Jamie) Hare, cherished grandma of James, Avery, Audrey, Jared, dear sister of the late Ben, Msgr. Henry, Larry, Ray, Jack Vogelpohl, Doloris Madden, Betty Meyer, Sr. Clara Vogelpohl S.C, and Rita Meyer. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Passed away October 23, 2019 at the age of 87. Visitation Friday November 1, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 11 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Remembrances may be made to Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
