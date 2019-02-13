|
Mary Ann Heffernan (nee Kenning)
Cincinnati - Mary Ann Heffernan (nee Kenning) passed away peacefully Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Bayley Place in Cincinnati, where she had been a resident for over three years. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas E. Heffernan Jr. She is the beloved mother of Thomas E. (Joy) Heffernan III, Terry R. (Lois) Heffernan, John P. (Maryann) Heffernan, Daniel P. (Debra) Heffernan, and Mary Barbara (Mark) Miller. Mary Ann was the proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 10 and counting. She is the dear sister of the late Rev. Herman Kenning, 2nd Lt. Robert J. Kenning, and Joseph H. (June) Kenning. A Cincinnati native, Mary Ann was a proud graduate of Seton High School and The College of Mt. St. Joseph. An advocate for education, she taught elementary school for over 30 years. Mary Ann taught at St. Michael's in Worthington, OH, a suburb of Columbus. She also taught at Immaculate Heart of Mary in northern KY and at St. Benedict's in Covington. Mary Ann and her husband, Tom, retired to Sarasota, FL. While there, she volunteered at St. Martha's school and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. When the couple moved back to Cincinnati, Mary Ann became an active member of St. Joseph Parish in North Bend. While there she taught Sunday school, and vacation bible school, and served as a Eucharistic minister. During this time, Mary Ann also volunteered in the gift shop at Bayley Place. Mary Ann loved to stay active, mentally and physically, and encouraged all around her to do the same, living life to its fullest. One of her favorite sayings to her children, grandchildren, and students was "Don't just occupy a desk! Participate!" and that is exactly how she lived her life. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 16, 11:30AM at St. Clare Chapel, 60 Compton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pregnancy Center West, 4900 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238. On line condolences may be offered at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019