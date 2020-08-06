1/1
Mary Ann Keating
Mary Ann Keating

Alexandria - Mary Ann (nee Groneck) Keating, age 81, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was a member of St. Mary Parish in Alexandria and St. Mary Seniors. Mary Ann will be missed greatly by her family, friends and all of her dear friends at the Seasons @ Alexandria. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Joseph "Bert" Keating. She is survived by her children, Kathy (John) McGee, John (Terri Hessling) Keating, Diane (Andy) Dischar, Patty Keating, and Jim (Sandy Golatzki) Keating; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A private Memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. A public Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Brighton Center, PO Box 325, Newport, KY 41072 or The Dollywood Foundation (Imagination Library), 111 Dollywood LN, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863. Alexandria Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
