Mary Ann Lampe
West Chester - Mary Ann Lampe (nee Hegener) beloved wife of the late Bernard G. Lampe. Loving mother of Bernard "Ben" (Tami) Lampe Sr. and Margaret "Margie" (Ashraf) Lampe. Caring grandmother of Abigail "Abby", Bernard "Bernie" Jr., and Adam. Sister of Alfred Hegener and the late Robert (Helen) Hegener, Helen (Tom) Kolde and John Hegener. Passed away March 11, 2020 at the age of 74. Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church 11144 Spinner Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45241 from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Please see www.hodappfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020