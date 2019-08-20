Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
View Map
Mary Ann (Rother) Lennon

Mary Ann Lennon (nee Rother)

Cincinnati - Mary Ann Lennon, (nee Rother), daughter of the late Josef and Margaret Rother, preceded in death by John "Jack", her husband of 60 years, sister of the late Joe (Rose Ann), Herbie and Ronnie (Bertie) Rother, loving mother Kris Houchen (John Thoman), Kathy Halpin (Bill), John (Christy), Greg (Lisa), Steve, Karen Raifstanger (Allyn), who are the parents of her fantastic 14 grandchildren and her equally special 5 bonus grandchildren, plus 14 great-grandchildren and 8 bonus great-grandchildren. Enjoyed monthly lunches with grade school friends, German cousins and Zoo friends. Cherished her long-time friendship with Glo and Bertie, her special relationship with St. John the Baptist, Dry Ridge, and her everlasting love of animals and nature. Mary Ann passed away on Friday August 16, 2019 at age 82. Visitation at St. John the Baptist 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. 45252 on Friday August 23 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019
