Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Rd
Finneytown, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Rd
Finneytown, OH
View Map
Mary Ann Mullucey Obituary
Mary Ann Mullucey

Cincinnati - MULLUCEY, Mary Ann (nee Koenig). Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Mullucey. Dear mother of Paula (Steve) Niederbaumer, Buck (Renee) Mullucey, Jeanne (Paul) Rockwood, Ted (Patsy) Mullucey and Matthew Mullucey. Grandmother of Nick, Jake, Scott and Chris Mullucey, Kathryn Niederbaumer, Kevin and Luke Rockwood. Sister of Ben and Tom Koenig and the late Paul Koenig. Dear friend of Ann Apgar and Ginny Sullivan. She was active in St. Vivian Parish for many years. Mary Ann passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at age 86. Visitation at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd., Finneytown, Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rita's School for the Deaf or charity of donor's choice. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 10, 2019
