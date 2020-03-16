Resources
Falmouth - Mary Ann Noble, 59, of Falmouth, KY passed away on March 14th, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Edgewood. She is survived by her lifelong friend, Jeff Spence. Son; Jody Noble and Daughter; Elizabeth Noble. Along with 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 from 9am-11am. Service will begin at 11am. Burial will immediately follow in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
