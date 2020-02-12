|
Mary Ann "Mimi" Rapien
Ross - beloved wife of Frank Rapien; loving mother of Laura (Joe) Nett and Kevin Rapien; caring grandmother of Will and Ethan Nett; February 11, 2020. Age 62. She worked at St. Joseph Consolidated School as a cook for 25 years, and was a member of St. Aloysius Church in Shandon. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 - 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Rd, Shandon, OH on Saturday, February 15 at 10 AM. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Consolidated School, 925 S 2nd St, Hamilton, OH 45011. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020