Mary Ann Rizzo
Mary Ann Rizzo (nee Brueggemann), 89, passed away peacefully on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Edgar Joseph "Pete/EJ" Rizzo for over 69 years, devoted mother of Jansett Belovodia, Pete Rizzo (Debbie), Anna Marie Richardson, Rosie Merkt (Don), and Paul Rizzo; preceded in death by her treasured son John Rizzo in 2011 and her cherished grandson "Little John" Rizzo in 1981; loving grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 8. Mary Ann will be missed by her dear companion, Kuini, her cat, and was preceded in death by her precious sidekick, Dudley, her dog. A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, March 16, 10:00 a.m., at Saint Mary of the Assumption Parish, 8246 E Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Kenton County Animal Shelter (KCAS) located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive, Covington, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020