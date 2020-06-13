Mary Ann Rolfsen
1931 - 2020
Mary Ann Rolfsen

Florence - Mary Ann Rolfsen (nee Wogenstahl), 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Mary Ann was born in Covington, KY on October 29, 1931 to the late Aloysius and Loretta (Uphaus)Wogenstahl. She was a 1949 graduate of Notre Dame Academy, worked many years in the cafeteria at Dixie Heights High School, volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital, and was a member of St. Timothy Seniors. She was also an avid knitter, crocheter, and seamstress. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Lawrence "Larry" Rolfsen, son Randall Rolfsen, granddaughter Stephanie Reynolds, and siblings Loretta Otte, Charles Wogenstahl, Robert Wogenstahl, Catherine Berling, and Marcella Fritz. She is survived by her children Richard Rolfsen (Mary), Connie Neel (Kevin), Sharon Hambene (Jeff), Ronald Rolfsen (Katie), Melissa Rolf (Chris), and Michelle Brauer (Kurt), 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, a sister Frances Fields, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:30am until 11:30am at Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation and begin at 12pm at St. Henry Church. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery, in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy. Elsmere, KY 41018 or St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
