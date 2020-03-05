Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
810 Neeb Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
810 Neeb Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mary Ann Ruberg Obituary
Mary Ann Ruberg

Cincinnati - Ruberg, Mary Ann (nee Knauft) devoted wife of the late Gregory Ruberg, loving mother of Christopher (Amy), Judy (Tony Roehrich), David, Kathy (David Riley) Ruberg, Suzanne (Peter) Becker, James (Joette Westerburg) Ruberg, cherished grandmother of Andrew (Sarah Dunaway) Ruberg, Claire (John) Myers, Melissa (Max) Monk, Charlie (fiancée, Linda Brozyna) Ruberg, Nick (Sydney) Becker, Ella Westerburg, Grace Riley, Ethan Westerburg, Madison Becker, James Westerburg, and great grandmother of Riley Becker and Morgan Ruberg.Passed away March 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233, from 9:30 AM until celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Reds Community Fund, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
