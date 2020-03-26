|
|
Mary Ann Schmitt
Cincinnati - Mary Ann Schmitt - Loving Wife of the late Charles Schmitt; devoted Mother of Jim (Kathy) Schmitt, Donna (Jerry) Sebald, Dave (Lea Ann) Schmitt, Kathy (Dallas) Hall, and Beth (Jeff) Jaeger; cherished Grandmother of Jerry, Sarah, Becca, Anne, Sam, Emily, Dallas, David, Josh, Andrew, Charlie, and Elena; beloved Great-Grandmother of Rosie, Reagan, Lily, James, S.J., Emma Rose, Julia, Charlie; dear Sister of Jean Smith and Jim Manning - Passed away March 23rd, 2020 at the age of 85. Mary worked for the Northwest School District, Pleasant Run Junior High, where she did a little bit of everything. She loved watching golf and being in the sunshine. What made Mary happiest though was helping out her children and grandchildren. Family was everything to Mary. Funeral Services were held privately. Memorial Donations may be made to Cancer Free Kids or the . To share condolences, visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020