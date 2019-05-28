Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Veronica Church
Mt. Carmel, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Veronica Church
Mt. Carmel, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sheatzley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann (Feldhues) Sheatzley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann (Feldhues) Sheatzley Obituary
Mary Ann Sheatzley (nee Feldhues)

Mt. Carmel - Mary Ann Sheatzley (nee Feldhues) beloved wife of Joseph E. Sheatzley married for 72 years, devoted mother of Janice Sheatzley, Susan (Art) Hunkele, Patty (Rick) Perkins, Barry Sheatzley, Jenny (Don) McNeal, and the late Brian (Sue) Sheatzley, former mother-in-law of Terri Sheatzley, sister of the late Bill (Mary) Feldhues, also survived by 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. May 24, 2019. Age 92 years. Residence Mt. Carmel. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Veronica Church, Mt. Carmel, on Thur. May 30, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to St. Veronica Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.