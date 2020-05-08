Mary Ann Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Smith

Burlington - Mary Ann (Maschinot) Smith, 70 of Burlington, Kentucky passed away April 29, 2020. Mary Ann was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Matthias and Elizabeth Maschinot. She grew up in Newport, Kentucky and was a graduate of Our Lady of Providence Academy. She worked at Goodridge Elementary and Little Red School House. She loved working with kids and they loved her. Mary Ann loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to the movies, out to eat, and just being with loved ones. She was always looking forward to the family get togethers. She always had a smile on her face. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles "Pete" Smith, parents, and sister, Carol Maschinot. Mary Ann is survived by her Daughter, Lori Smith, Sister, Connie (Gary) Vogt, Nephews, Dave (Geneen) Vogt, Chris (Emily), Niece, Kelly Vogt, Great Nieces and Nephews, Ava, Eli, Ella, Noah, Max and Jackson. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life for Mary Ann will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, #1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Mary Ann and her family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
My heart goes out to her family. She was a wonderful woman who loved the children at the school. I pray that god holds close her family during this difficult time. Maybe the god of all comfort wipe your tears away .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved