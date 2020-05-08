Mary Ann Smith
Burlington - Mary Ann (Maschinot) Smith, 70 of Burlington, Kentucky passed away April 29, 2020. Mary Ann was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Matthias and Elizabeth Maschinot. She grew up in Newport, Kentucky and was a graduate of Our Lady of Providence Academy. She worked at Goodridge Elementary and Little Red School House. She loved working with kids and they loved her. Mary Ann loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to the movies, out to eat, and just being with loved ones. She was always looking forward to the family get togethers. She always had a smile on her face. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles "Pete" Smith, parents, and sister, Carol Maschinot. Mary Ann is survived by her Daughter, Lori Smith, Sister, Connie (Gary) Vogt, Nephews, Dave (Geneen) Vogt, Chris (Emily), Niece, Kelly Vogt, Great Nieces and Nephews, Ava, Eli, Ella, Noah, Max and Jackson. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life for Mary Ann will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, #1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Mary Ann and her family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.