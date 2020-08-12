1/1
Mary Ann (Maschinot) Smith
Mary Ann (Maschinot) Smith

Burlington - Mary Ann (Maschinot) Smith, 70 of Burlington, Kentucky passed away April 29, 2020. Mary Ann was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Matthias and Elizabeth Maschinot. She grew up in Newport, Kentucky and was a graduate of Our Lady of Providence Academy. She worked at Goodridge Elementary and Little Red School House. She loved working with kids and they loved her. Mary Ann loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to the movies, eating out, and just being with loved ones. She was always looking forward to the family get togethers. She always had a smile on her face. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles "Pete" Smith, parents, and sister, Carol Maschinot. Mary Ann is survived by her Daughter, Lori Smith, Sister, Connie (Gary) Vogt, Nephews, Dave (Geneen) Vogt, Chris (Emily), Niece, Kelly Vogt, Great Nieces and Nephews, Ava, Eli, Ella, Noah, Max and Jackson. Memorial Mass for Mary Ann will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Church, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, Kentucky with Msgr. William F. Cleves officiating. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, #1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Mary Ann and her family.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
