Mary Ann Studer
Camp Springs - Mary Ann (Nehus) Studer, of Camp Springs KY was born on May 8,1931 and passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. Mary Ann was a loving and dedicated mother, wife and sister. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a homemaker, a self-employed cleaning professional who loved her work and those she cared for. Mary Ann was a devoted member of Saint Joseph Church of Camp Springs and loved working alongside her church family for the many activities: fish fries, festivals, Oktoberfests, and bereavements. She wore an infectious beautiful smile and was infamous for her delicious homemade cream pies and no bake cookies. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her wonderful siblings and family. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Camp Springs Fire Department District # 1. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. "Pat" Studer; parents Henry and Anna (Shiller) Nehus; daughter, Donna (Studer) Schneider; three brothers: Henry (Elaine), Bob (Jean) and Bill (Pat -deceased) Nehus. She is survived by her children: Kenneth Studer, Angie Studer, Dan Studer, and Sue (Mike) Borman; son in law, Tim Schneider; five siblings: John (Betty) Nehus, Helen (Tom - deceased) Wendling, Barb (Jerry - deceased) Enzweiler, Catherine (Larry) Sendelbach and Rose (Bob) Bacon; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; also survived by several nieces and nephews and countless friends. Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Saint Joseph Church, 6833 Four Mile Rd, Camp Springs, KY 41059. Interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Camp Springs. In lieu of flowers memorials to Saint Joseph Church in the form of Masses or contributions. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com. Well done good and faithful servant. We will miss you terribly!!
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019