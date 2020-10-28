1/
Mary Ann Thomas
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Thomas

Colerain Twp. - Mary Ann Thomas (nee Hentz). Born in Cincinnati, OH on July 31, 1942, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving wife of 56 years to the late Robert F. Thomas. Loving daughter of the late John and the late Margaret Hentz. Devoted mother of Lisa (Tony) Campbell and Wendy Leppert. Loving sister of the late Johnny (Irma) Hentz, Theresa (the late Doug) Skogland and Kathy (Bill) Losh. Devoted grandmother of Drew (Rachel) Campbell, Brett Campbell, Brittany and Brian Leppert. Loving sister-in-law of Jan North. Aunt of several nieces and nephews. She worked 20 years at Procter & Gamble. She was a 30 year member of Kindervelt. In retirement, she enjoyed going to the Clippard YMCA. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 31st from 9:00AM until time of Blessing ServIce at 10:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Memorials can be made to Kindervelt #16 of Children's Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave., Cinti., OH 45229 or to the Alois Alzheimer's Foundation 70 Damon Rd., Cinti., OH 45218. www.mrfh.com



Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved