Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Wagner


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary Ann Wagner Obituary
Mary Ann Wagner

Delhi - (nee Meinken), beloved wife and best friend of the late Harold "Hank" Wagner, incomparable mother of Donna Mierenfeld, Paula (Ned Colson) Grove, Joe (Linda Connell) Wagner, Leslie (Tim) Huey, and Eileen (Ed) Bird, loving grandma of 14 and great-grandma of 10; unsurpassed sister-in-law, aunt, neighbor, bridge partner, and friend to many. We are grateful to Sandy Schnur (mom's "bonus child") for her love and devotion for over ten years, and to the staff of both Bayley and Hospice of Cincinnati for their special care of our mom during the last three years of her life. She completed 95 years on earth and passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Mary Ann was a faithful Catholic from her birth in Price Hill on December 8, 1924. She attended Blessed Sacrament School, Our Lady of Mercy High School, and proudly earned a full scholarship to Our Lady of Cincinnati College, majoring in biochemistry, where she was known as "Mike" to her lifelong college friends. Burial will be private for the immediate family. A memorial Mass and gathering will be announced at a later time. Please feel free to remember her through donations to St. Dominic Education Fund, 4551 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45238.

www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -