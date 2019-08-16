|
Mary Ann Wainscott
Cincinnati - A Celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave 45223. Visitation will begin at 12pm followed by Services at 2pm. The Family has requested that all those in attendance to please wear bright colors. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati in care of Ella Allies. Condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019