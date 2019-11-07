|
|
Mary Ann Weitkamp (Nee: Waddell), 65, of Burlington, KY passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Woodcrest Nursing and Rehab Center in Elsmere, KY. She was born May 31, 1954 in Dayton, OH to Edwin and Mary Catherine Waddell. She loved spending time with her family, and she was a loving mother and wife. Mary Ann enjoyed gardening, deep-sea fishing, and watching her favorite television shows. She was preceded in death by her father: Edwin Waddell, and her brother: Gary Waddell. Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband: Tom Weitkamp, her beloved daughter: Angela Grace Stiver, her dear mother: Mary Catherine Waddell, and her brother: Jerry (Marilyn) Waddell. A visitation will be held for Mary Ann on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 11 AM until 1PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Following Sunday's visitation, Mary Ann will be taken back home to West Alexandria, OH and a visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 11am until 1pm at Robert L Crooks Funeral Center at 3377 US-35, West Alexandria, OH 45381. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 1pm at the Funeral Home in West Alexandria. She will be laid to rest at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria, OH following the services at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center at 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017 or to the Boone County Animal Care & Control at 5643 Idlewild Rd, Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences can be made online at
www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019