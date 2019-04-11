Services
Mary Zindel
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Road
Mason, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Road
Mason, OH
Mason - 77, (nee Haas), passed away peacefully April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles E. Zindel; devoted mother of Lisa (Ted) House, Charles L. (Carol) Zindel and Mark (Tiffany) Zindel; loving grandmother of Elisabeth & Abbey House, Ryan, Emily & Kyle Zindel and Zach Zindel, Zach Sauer and Jake Sauer; dear sister of Ray (Carol) Hass, Joanie (Dave) Kramer, Kathy (Dan) Huston, Irene (Jim) Wells and the late Jerry and Bill Haas; sister-in-law of Margaret and Jan Haas. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul - St. Susanna Conference. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 11, 2019
