Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rittenhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anne Rittenhouse

Obituary Condolences

Mary Anne Rittenhouse Obituary
Mary Anne Rittenhouse

Springfield Township - Mary Anne Rittenhouse (nee Trautman), 97, June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David "Robert" Rittenhouse, devoted daughter of the late Elsie (nee Lienhardt) & William Trautman, dear sister of the late Wilbert Trautman & sister-in-law of Betty Sehlhorst. Also survived by cousins. Visitation Sat., June 15, 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now