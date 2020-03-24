|
Mary B. Lykins
Batavia -
Loving daughter of the late Georg and Elisa Gahn, lifelong friend of the late Bob Lykins, beloved mother of MaryJo (Dennis) Applegate, Kathy (Rob Irvin) Zimmer, the late Sherrie Ann Lykins, devoted grandmother of Ena (David) Langford, Kara (Andy) Culberson, Jamie (Brian) Gregory, Megan (Mike) and Benjamin (Jessica) Applegate and great-grandmother of Dylan Langford, Xander Culberson, Owen and Oliver Gregory, Benji Applegate, Kaleah and Keyvon Moton, special friend to Holly (Bob) Gronberg, dear sister of the late Johanna Delor.
Funeral Services at the convenience of the family. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020