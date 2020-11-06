Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary B. Williams



Covington - Mary B. Williams, age 83, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Florence, Kentucky. She was born September 13, 1937, in Blantyre, Lanarkshire, Scotland.



Visitation is from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home - Covington, 1129 Garrard Street, Covington (41011). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 3:00 pm. Everyone attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing.









