Mary B. Williams
Mary B. Williams

Covington - Mary B. Williams, age 83, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Florence, Kentucky. She was born September 13, 1937, in Blantyre, Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Visitation is from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home - Covington, 1129 Garrard Street, Covington (41011). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 3:00 pm. Everyone attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
1129 Garrard Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 261-6635
