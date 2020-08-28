1/1
Mary Barbara "Barb" (Leesman) Martin
1947 - 2020
Mary Barbara "Barb" Martin (Leesman)

Jensen Beach, FL - March 10, 1947 - August 22, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara at the age of 73. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of August 22, 2020, while living in Jensen Beach, Florida. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Michael T., her daughter Kimberly Martin, her son Michael J., her daughter-in-law Courtney Dolin and their two children (Barb's grandchildren) Willow and Rex, her sister Carol Arnold, her brother-in-law Bill Arnold and their children Angie Miracle and Marc Arnold, and her cousin Mary Ann Samson, her husband Kenneth and their two daughters Kelly Samson and Becky Satterfield. She will be missed by Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph Leesman and Catherine Leesman (later to become Fionda) and Earnest Fionda, her step-father. Barb was born and raised in Cincinnati, OH where she attended the Mother of Mercy High School. A few years after marrying Micheal they moved around a bit and settled in Oklahoma where they lived for over 30 years. She retired as Vice President of her division at the Bank of Oklahoma. It was in Oklahoma that she found her true passion for being a talented seamstress and costume designer for community theatres in many different cities throughout Oklahoma. She touched the lives of many people in many different communities and will be greatly missed. Due to Covid-19 a ceremony and burial will occur at a later date in Cincinnati, OH where she can be laid to rest near her parents in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice in her name, plant a tree in her name, or you can send condolences to the family and/or go to her tribute page to leave a message: https://www.treasurecoastseawinds.com/gallery/mary-martin.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
