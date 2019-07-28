|
|
Mary Becker
Reading - Beloved daughter of the late Roy and Myrtle Becker. Beloved sister of Don (Arlene), Jerry (Phyllis), Jim (Nancy), Karen Becker, Eileen Whitfield, Diane (the late Dave) Ball, and the late Pat Whitfield. Devoted aunt of 9 nephews, 4 nieces, 15 great-nephews, 8 great-nieces, 5 great-great nephews and 6 great-great nieces and 2 more on the way. Passed away Thursday July 25, 2019, age 69, lifelong resident of Reading and member of St. Peter & Paul Parish. Visitation Monday July 29, from 5-8 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale and Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 am at St. Peter & Paul Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Donor Relations, 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131-1909. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019