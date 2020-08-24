Sister Mary Bernard Clare BuddePark Hills - Margaret Mary Budde was born on April 12, 1927, to Clara and Bernard Budde in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. The fourth oldest of seven children, Peggy described her family as loving and joyful. She enjoyed daily life on their livestock farm, working and playing with her brothers and sisters. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School, Bellevue, Kentucky, and then graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1945. After graduating, she attended Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More University) and entered the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1946. She made her profession of vows on August 10, 1949. Sister Bernard Clare began her sixty years of teaching elementary grades at St. Martin School in Cheviot, Ohio. She was a born teacher and served as both teacher and principal for various elementary schools in the Dioceses of Covington, Kentucky; Lexington, Kentucky; and Birmingham, Alabama. Her most fulfilling ministry was the ten years she spent teaching visually impaired students at Mother of God School and Sacred Heart School. She felt that these children were the happiest she ever worked with. Sister retired to St. Joseph Heights in 2008. For a number of years, she helped coordinate weekly activities for the sisters in Lourdes Hall. It gave her great joy to be of service to her community in this manner. Many treasured the stories she shared about her childhood and how she grew in her faith. Sister Bernard Clare was truly full of God's love and brought it to all those around her. Community members enjoyed being with her at meals and during family recreation. There was often laughter in sister's company.Sister Bernard Clare went home to God peacefully on August 20, 2020. Sister is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerome Budde and sisters Bernadette Singer, Mary Alice Martz, and Claire Jacobs. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Richard Budde, and her sister Virginia Ann Conrady. Sister also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the current health-care restrictions on gatherings, a private Catholic Mass will take place at St. Joseph Heights chapel, followed by burial in the convent cemetery. A celebration of Sister Mary Bernard Clare's life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Sisters of Notre Dame (1601 Dixie Hwy, Park Hills, KY 41011).