|
|
Mary Bess Burns
Petersburg - Mary Bess Burns, formerly of Petersburg, KY died February 09, 2020, at Boonespring HealthCare Center in Union Ky. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Leola Burns, brothers Edwin and Galen "Cobb" Burns and sister Shirley Burns Ryle. She is survived by sister in law, Lillian "Didd" Burns; a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Mary Bess lived a full life that was focused on her career and her church. She left Northern KY in 1973 to pursue a management position with Emery Air Freight. During her career she lived in several cities throughout the U.S., pursuing her work. She retired from Emery Worldwide in 2001, as an Executive Vice President, and the first woman to hold her position within the company. The final city that her career took her to was Kansas City, MO., where she remained a resident for 15 years following her retirement. A longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Overland Park, Kansas, during her retirement years she was on staff at Emmanuel Baptist Church and was involved in the lay ministry of her church and participated in several mission trips to places around the world. She returned to Northern KY in 2015 to be closer to family. Visitation will be Thursday February 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, 1833 Petersburg Rd., Hebron, KY. 41048. Funeral service to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be in Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, KY. Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 10110 Metcalfe Ave., Overland Park, KS 66209. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020