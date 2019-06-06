|
|
Mary Beth Barrett
Fairfield - Mary Beth Barrett passed away on Monday, May 20th. She was born in Morristown, NJ to the late Mary Janet (nee Sweeney) and Walter J. Barrett. Beth grew up in New Vernon, NJ before graduating from Morristown High School in 1975. She graduated from Boston University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1979. She started her own advertising business and was actively involved in local environmental issues. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and antique shopping.
She is survived by her two children: Colin B. Hauer and his wife Kaitlyn (nee McDaniel) of Watertown, NY; and Kevin E. Hauer of West Chester, OH; her two siblings: Karen and her husband John Roberts of Piopio, NZ, and Michael Barrett and his wife Amy (nee Pollock) of Waterville, OH; and her three beloved grandchildren: Addison, Ryan, and Amelia Kay.
There will be no visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ms. Barrett's name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (https://www.nami.org/) or to the Sierra Club (https://www.sierraclub.org/home).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 6, 2019