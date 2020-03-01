Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Mary Beth Cluxton

Mary Beth Cluxton Obituary
Mary Beth Cluxton

Cincinnati - Mary Beth Cluxton, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Mary Beth, beloved wife of 50 years to Donald J. Cluxton, dear mother of Amy (Jay Wilson) Cluxton, and Nathan (Anje) Cluxton. Loving grandmother of Betty, Heidi and Jenny Cluxton. Mary Beth is survivied by sister Kathy Schneider and brothers Paul Schneider, Robert (Mary Carol) Schneider, niece and nephews Amanda (Aaron) Snyder, Nicholas (Katie) Schneider, and Andrew Schneider. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter J. and Marion Schneider. Mary Beth was a Graphic Designer, Artist, and enjoyed volunteer work. Her primary passion was enjoying time with her family, friends and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Little Brother's Friends of the Elderly, Cincinnati Chapter, 5530 Colerain Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45239. Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Blue Spruce Chapel 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, Service begins at 2:00 pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2020
