Mary Beth Widmann Morse
Mary Beth Widmann Morse (nee Harig), age 87, died November 15, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. She is survived by her children, Terence A. Widmann (Barbara) of Nashville, TN, David M. Widmann (Cate) of Liberty Township, OH, Janet M. Wallace (Alan) of Louisville, KY, Debbie I. Widmann of Louisville, KY and James M. Widmann (Krissy) of Indianapolis, IN. Grandmother of ten. Great grandmother of six. Preceded in death by spouses Albert H. Widmann and Keith Morse and by her granddaughter McKenzie Collins. Mass of Eternal Rest will be private for the family at St. Gabriel Church. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Greater Cincinnati Chapter at 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org
.