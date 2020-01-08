Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Alexandria - Mary Elizabeth Bihr, 67 of Alexandria, Kentucky passed away on January 6th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wolfe County, KY on January 28th, 1952 to her parents Willis and Phoebie (King) Trent, who preceded her in death. Mary was a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church in Dayton, KY, she was retired from , and was also a lifetime member of the . She was a 1970 graduate of Dayton High School.

She is survived by her loving husband Ken Bihr. Her children; April (Greg) Pierce, Don (Jasmine) Sargeant, and Kenneth J. (Rose) Bihr. Her siblings; Bonnie (Robert) Lindon, Arlow (Debbie) Trent, and Janice (Larry) Cummins and 5 grandchildren, Harlan, Mason, Kyra, Cecil and Quintin. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Willie (Butch) Trent and Jerry Trent.

A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4pm-8pm. The funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 10, 2020 beginning at 11am. The burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Foundation, PO Box 442, Needham, MA, 02494. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
