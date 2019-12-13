|
|
Mary Boswell
West Chester - Boswell, Mary Erma (nee Coponiti). Beloved wife of the late Rodney House and the late Lamonte Boswell. Loving mother of Philip (Debi), Rodney Wayne (Debbie), Lisa (Jerry) Cunningham and Robert J. House. Grandmother of Melissa, Jennifer, Lucas, Matthew, Brian, Brent and Kevin Wayne. Also survived by numerous Great-grandchildren. Sister of Peggy Ann (Douglas) Cox and Virgil (Dee) Buell. Passed away December 12, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Wednesday, December 18, at 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019