|
|
Mary Braun
Burlington - Mary L. Braun (Nee: Finn), 76, of Burlington, KY passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. Mary was born on August 3, 1942 in Cynthiana, KY to the late Gene and Christine Finn. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She also loved her church; Mary was a member of St. Paul Church in Florence, and had worked there for 18 years as the Business Manager. She had also volunteered there for years, before she started working there. She was a member of the Florence Lions Club, the boosters at St. Paul Church, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 57 years: Jack Braun, her beloved children: Doug Braun (Michelle), Dan Braun (Valerie), Mike Braun (Donna), Andy Braun, Jason Braun (Melissa), Ben Braun (Krista), Pat Braun (Lindsay), and Rebecca Braun, 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, her dear siblings: Carol Keimowitz, Mickey Finn (Cheryl), Martha Trenkamp (John), Bridget McGee (Mike), and Patty Cobb (David), and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will take place following Mass at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to St. Paul Church at the address listed above. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019