Cincinnati - Mary Bridget Summerwill, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in St. Charles, Illinois. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio where she grew up surrounded by her four siblings and loving parents, James and Barbara (Bradley) O'Connell. She graduated from Mother of Mercy High School as well as Marquette University and followed a career in personal banking in Chicago where she met her husband of over 26 years, Jeffrey Summerwill. Bridget and Jeff have two sons, Thomas (21) and Ryan (19). The family of four have lived in St. Charles since 1999. Bridget was an intelligent, enthusiastic, and beautiful woman who always made others feel valued and whose presence would always light up the room. She loved her sons with all her heart and was a support system for so many people. She will be remembered as the best mother, wife, daughter and friend anyone could ever ask for. She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Summerwill, her sons, Thomas Summerwill and Ryan Summerwill, father James O'Connell of Cincinnati, brother Brad (Leslie) O'Connell of San Francisco, brother Brian (Sue) O'Connell of Cincinnati, sister Cecilia (Chris) Miller of San Diego, Alice O'Connell of Cincinnati, nephew Michael J O'Connell, and nieces, Kathleen Cecilia O'Connell, Sofia O'Connell, Lucy Miller and Cate Miller. Services will be at St. Patrick Crane Road Church on Friday, March 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles, IL 60175. The committal service will take place Mon. Apr. 1st at 11 AM held at St. Joseph New Grounds Cemetery 4500 Foley Rd. Cincinnati OH 45233. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to The Boys & Girls Club of Elgin where Bridget was a member of the Gala Committee and enjoyed volunteering. Boys & Girls Club of Elgin, 355 Dundee Ave. Elgin, IL 60120 (847)-608-5017
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019