1/
Mary Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Brooks

Mary Rees Land, 104, formerly of Lexington, KY, beloved wife of the late John Hapgood Brooks lll, devoted mother of Emily Bopp of Pittsburgh, PA and Margaret Smith of Cincinnati, Loving grandmother of Nathan and Whitney Bopp and Abigail and Matthew Smith and great-grandmother of Layla and Jackson Bopp, dear aunt of Rachel Ferguson of Birmingham, AL and William H. Smith Jr. of Williamsburg, VA. July 16, 2020. Interment at The Lexington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved