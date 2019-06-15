|
|
Mary Bueker
Highland Heights - Mary Martha Bueker (nee Brosey), age 93, of Highland Heights, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Mark Brosey (Jody), Donald Brosey (Lisa), Nancy Tuchfarber (Kevin), Karen Ulrich (Charley), Linda Focke (Mark) and Robert Brosey (Teresa); sister-in-law, Glenna Brosey; numerous extended family members. Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, Nello Grossi and Jack Bueker; her brothers, Donald "Pete" Brosey and Robert Brosey. Visitation will take place on Monday June 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Church (4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076) from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00 AM. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery (Fort Mitchell, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Henry District High School Tuition Aid Fund 3755 Scheben Drive, Erlanger, Ky 41018 and/or DCCH Center for Children & Families 75 Orphanage Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 15, 2019