Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
4011 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
4011 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bueker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bueker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Bueker Obituary
Mary Bueker

Highland Heights - Mary Martha Bueker (nee Brosey), age 93, of Highland Heights, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Mark Brosey (Jody), Donald Brosey (Lisa), Nancy Tuchfarber (Kevin), Karen Ulrich (Charley), Linda Focke (Mark) and Robert Brosey (Teresa); sister-in-law, Glenna Brosey; numerous extended family members. Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, Nello Grossi and Jack Bueker; her brothers, Donald "Pete" Brosey and Robert Brosey. Visitation will take place on Monday June 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Church (4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076) from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00 AM. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery (Fort Mitchell, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Henry District High School Tuition Aid Fund 3755 Scheben Drive, Erlanger, Ky 41018 and/or DCCH Center for Children & Families 75 Orphanage Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now