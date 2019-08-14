Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell, OH
View Map
Ludlow - Mary A. Burkhart, 74, of Ludlow, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. She was member of Sts. Boniface and James Church in Ludlow. She loved crossword puzzles, spending time at VFW Post # 1484 in Park Hills, and was a friend to many of the people she delivered food to while working for Meals on Wheels. Survivors include many cousins and friends. Graveside service is on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00PM in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
