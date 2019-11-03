|
|
Mary C. Bill
Mary C. (Lammert) Bill, beloved wife of the late James J. Bill. Loving mother of Thomas (JoAnn) Bill, James Bill, Janet (the late Alan) Haubner and Nancy (Brian) Stall. Devoted grandmother of Beverly (Brian) Wilson, Tommy (Kelli) Bill, Jon (Jenni) Bill, Kevin Bill, Jenny (Jon) Broxterman and Brian (Chelsea) Stall. Cherished "GG" of Zackary Bill, Hayden Bill, Kyle Bill, Sydney Claypool, Wyatt Claypool, Bailey Broxterman, Casey Broxterman, Colin Broxterman, Brayden Broxterman, Ainsley Bill, Avery Stall and Abel Stall. Dear aunt of Mary Carol Adam, Margie Roedersheimer, Lynn Steinriede and Lisa Lack. Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Beatrice (Nee: Ryan) Lammert. Adored sister of the late Albert, Richard and Margaret Lammert. Mary passed away on Nov. 1st, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation will be Wednesday Nov. 6th from 9:00am until the time of the Mass of Christian burial at 10:00am held at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook. If so desired memorials may be made to Seton High School or St. Teresa of Avila Church. Radel Funeral Home serving the family 451-8800 or www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019