Mary C. Conry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. Conry

Sharonville, Ohio - Mary C. Conry (nee Meany) Beloved wife of the late William Conry. Dear mother of Kevin, Bridget and the late Mark Conry. Devoted mother in law of Karen Conry. Loving grandmother of Chris Conry, Julia Conry-Hill, Jen Conry, Amanda Conry and the late Brian Conry. Sister of the late Patrick Conry. Passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Age 91 years. Mary was retired as a Dietician for Bethesda North Hospital and was a devoted member of St. Michael's Church, Sharonville. Services will be private. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved