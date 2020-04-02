|
Mary C. Howell
Edgewood - Mary C. Howell, 64, of Edgewood KY. died in peace on 30 March 2020 in the presence of her daughter and brother. She was born 23 May 1955 in Covington, KY, the daughter of Robert and Eloise (nee Case) Riehemann.
Mary attended Lloyd High School and received a BA in Business Administration from The University of Maryland. She joined the US Air Force in 1973 where she was a Contract Administrator. She was honorably discharged after ten years at the rank of Staff Sargent and served during the Vietnam War. She had a similar job with the US Forestry Service in California and was retired from US Civil Service. Mary enjoyed traveling and had lived in England, Germany, and several places in the USA. She especially enjoyed Alaska. She was a fan of CSI stories.
Mary is survived by two children: Carrie Lee Owen (nee Howell) and Brian Matthew Howell, two grandchildren: Easton Howell and Lawson Owen, a brother: Robert M Riehemann, and nieces: E. Johannah Fortner (nee Oldiges) and Sophia L. Riehemann. She was married twice, to John McCorkle and John Howell. She had two step children: Maria and John Howell.
Services will be held at St. John Catholic Church in Covington, KY, after the Covid-19 Emergency. Her grave marker will be in the St. John cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to VA Homeless Veterans whose page can be found at the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Cremation Society of Northern Kentucky is serving the family. Please visit nkycremationsociety.com to leave on-line condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020