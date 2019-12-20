|
Mary C. Lipps
Delhi - (nee Miller) Beloved wife of the late Jack Lipps, loving mother of Richard (Eileen) Lipps, Harold (Debbie) Lipps, Kathy (Stan) Carr, Butch (Donna) Lipps, Jan (Don) Kathman, Viv (Ellis) Sweet, Karen (Floyd) Norman and Greg Lipps, dear grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren, aunt of Fred (Judy) Fennen, 8 brothers and sisters. Passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Age 90. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 31st at St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space) from 9AM until time of mass at 10AM. Memorials may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019