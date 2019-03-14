Services
St Ann Church of Groesbeck
2900 W Galbraith Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Mary C. Purtell 92 of Cincinnati, OH passed away Tuesday March 12, 2019. Mother of Kathy Robinson, Joan Knight, Mary Craig, Dan Purtell, Jim Purtell, and Jennifer Hubbard. Preceded in death by her husband John R. Purtell Sr. 2 sons John Purtell Jr. and Gregory Purtell, A mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM, St. Ann Catholic Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Judes Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
