Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Mary Ramsey
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Mary C. Ramsey

Mary C. Ramsey Obituary
Mary C. Ramsey

New Port Richey - Mary C. Ramsey (nee Heyl), beloved wife of the late Herbert W. Ramsey. Loving mother of Gerry M. Rabe. Dear mother-in-law of Howard L. Rabe. Dear grandmother of Stephen H. Rabe and Sherrie L. Davis (Kenn Davis), and great-grandmother of Karyssa Davis and Kurtis Davis. Died Nov. 13, 2019 in New Port Richey, FL. Age 95. Visitation Wednesday, Nov. 20th from 11:30AM until time of funeral service at 1:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
