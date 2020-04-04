|
Mary C. Scholl
Cincinnati, OH - Mary C. Scholl (nee Veeneman) age 95 years, formerly of Winton Woods, passed away in Proctorville, OH on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Beloved mother of John C. (Karen) Ringhofer and Michael J. (Alison) Scholl. Loving grandmother of Jeneane (Eric) Eppinghoff, Jenna (Alex) Roeder, Josh Ringhofer; Monica (Tony) Burkhart, Michael (Jenna) Scholl, Andrew Scholl and great grandmother of Eli Eppinghoff; Sylvester and Rodger Burkhart, Kylie and Zachary Roeder. Funeral services will be held for immediate family members only at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, Mt. Healthy, on Friday April 10 at 12 Noon. A live webcast will be available by visiting Mary's obituary page at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020