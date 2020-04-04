Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Scholl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Scholl

Add a Memory
Mary C. Scholl Obituary
Mary C. Scholl

Cincinnati, OH - Mary C. Scholl (nee Veeneman) age 95 years, formerly of Winton Woods, passed away in Proctorville, OH on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Beloved mother of John C. (Karen) Ringhofer and Michael J. (Alison) Scholl. Loving grandmother of Jeneane (Eric) Eppinghoff, Jenna (Alex) Roeder, Josh Ringhofer; Monica (Tony) Burkhart, Michael (Jenna) Scholl, Andrew Scholl and great grandmother of Eli Eppinghoff; Sylvester and Rodger Burkhart, Kylie and Zachary Roeder. Funeral services will be held for immediate family members only at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, Mt. Healthy, on Friday April 10 at 12 Noon. A live webcast will be available by visiting Mary's obituary page at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -