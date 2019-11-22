|
Mary C. Vogelpohl
Ft. Mitchell - Mary C. Vogelpohl. Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 84. Mary is survived by her brothers and sisters, Virginia "Ginny"Adams, Dolorse Held, James "Jim" Vogelpohl, Barbara Toerner and Thomas "Tom" Vogelpohl; She was preceded in death by siblings, Stanley, Peter and Bob Vogelpohl and Eileen Hebbler; May is also survived by 28 nieces and nephews and multiple great and great-great nieces and nephews. Mary was a Payroll Manager with Palm Beach company before retiring. She was Blessed Sacrament Church Sacristan for 37 years. Mary was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Visitation Sunday, November 24th from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 on Monday, November 25th at Blessed Sacrament, Ft. Mitchell. Interment at St. Stephen Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the St. Vincent DePaul Society 2655 Crescent Springs Pike, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or the . Online condolences at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019