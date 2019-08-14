Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Highway
Ft. Wright, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cahill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cahill

Add a Memory
Mary Cahill Obituary
Mary Cahill

Fort Wright - Mary Cahill, 89, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was a member of St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright. Mary volunteered at the Ludlow Senior Center, Hill Toppers, Lookout Heights Civic Club and St. Agnes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cahill, Sr. (1992) and 3 sisters. Survivors include her sons, Richard Cahill, Jr. of Ft. Wright, Dan (Connie) Cahill of Taylor Mill, Dennis (Nancy) Cahill of Erlanger, Pat (Grace) Cahill of Florence; sister, Pauline Noe of Loveland; 4 grandchildren, Dan Jr., Tom, Kevin, Kathleen and 2 great grandchildren, Ashley and Trey. Visitation is on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now