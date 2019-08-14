|
|
Mary Cahill
Fort Wright - Mary Cahill, 89, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was a member of St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright. Mary volunteered at the Ludlow Senior Center, Hill Toppers, Lookout Heights Civic Club and St. Agnes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cahill, Sr. (1992) and 3 sisters. Survivors include her sons, Richard Cahill, Jr. of Ft. Wright, Dan (Connie) Cahill of Taylor Mill, Dennis (Nancy) Cahill of Erlanger, Pat (Grace) Cahill of Florence; sister, Pauline Noe of Loveland; 4 grandchildren, Dan Jr., Tom, Kevin, Kathleen and 2 great grandchildren, Ashley and Trey. Visitation is on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019