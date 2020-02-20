Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
Mary Carol Binzer Obituary
Mary Carol Binzer

Green Twp. - Mary Carol Binzer (nee Bohman), beloved wife of 47 years to Raymond H. Binzer. Devoted mother of Judy (Tom) Volkerding, Jenny (Jeff) Stephenson, Julie (Dale) Wurzelbacher, Janie (Tom) Kennedy, Jeanne (Ron) Thornbury, Jill (Kyle Horton) Binzer and the late infant Jimmy Binzer. Loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Jo Ann (Dick) Wiener and the late Ferdinand (Joy) Bohman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mary passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (Feb. 24) from 8:30am-10am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:30am. Memorials may be made to . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
